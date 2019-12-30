Ring in 2020 with DJ's, bands, food trucks and fireworks in Uptown

article

If you are looking to ring in the new year in style there will be plenty of festivities in Uptown on Tuesday for you to take part in. The city's annual New Year's Eve celebration returns to Tryon Street at Levine Avenue of the Arts featuring live music and the lighting of the Queen City Crown as well as a fireworks display at midnight.

Public parking is available at surface lots and parking decks throughout Uptown at regular rates. The LYNX Blue and Gold Lines as well as CATS buses will also be running. To accommodate the festivities South Tryon is closing between Stonewall and MLK Boulevard at 10 a.m. In addition, Light Rail services will be extended dayside to accommodate those who will be attending the Belk Bowl between Kentucky and Virginia Tech. Services will operate every ten minutes until Noon. In the evening CATS says it will closely monitor crowds and make service adjustments when necessary.

Food trucks will be out in full force and a DJ will kick things off at 8 p.m. for the free event. At 10 p.m. Charlotte-based Mo Money will take over the party and keep it rolling until the countdown to the New Year.