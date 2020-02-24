Road rage incident leads to shooting in Mooresville, police say

article

A gunshot wound victim injured during a road rage incident in Mooresville Sunday is recovering, according to authorities.

Officers responded to calls around Noon near 700 Cornelius Road regarding a man who had been shot. The victim, Mooresville resident Brian Ludwick, was found shot in the abdomen. The search for the suspect is ongoing.

Multiple witnesses were interviewed by the police and were able to fill in the blanks.

Ludwick approached a slower moving vehicle, passed the vehicle, at which point the slower moving vehicle began to tailgate him on Fern Hill Road, witnesses said.

While stopped at an intersection, the suspect threw an object at Ludwick's SUV. Ludwick then followed the suspect until they pulled into a driveway of a home at 719 Cornelius Road.

Ludwick got out of his car and approached the suspect, who proceeded to pull out a gun and shoot Ludwick. The suspect then fled.

Ludwick was transported to the hospital, underwent surgery, and is in stable condition, officials say.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a newer model silver or grey Nissan Sentra and the suspect is described as a white male ranging in age from 20's to 50's with brown hair and slight facial hair. The suspect was wearing sunglasses with an orange tint.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-878-3180.