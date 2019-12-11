Robbery motive behind deadly shooting of Brooks' Sandwich House co-owner, police say

article

New details emerged on Wednesday concerning the tragic deadly shooting of a local NoDa business owner this week.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the deadly shooting was the result of an attempted robbery. Detectives tell FOX 46 that two suspects tried to rob Brooks' Sandwich House just before 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, as co-owner Scott Books was opening the shop. They confirmed there is some sort of video surveillance of the incident.

Police believe Brooks' Sandwich House was targeted due to the business being known as "a cash-only" shop.

Scene of deadly shooting Monday morning that took the life of co-owner Scott Allen Brooks

Scott Brooks and his twin brother David operated the shop together. The business has been in the area since 1973, making it a staple in the community.

The Brooks family said they're overwhelmed by the support from the community. “He would say he's blessed to be stressed. And if he was here, he would see it,” said Scott’s niece Lauren Brooks.

A GoFundMe has now raised more than $20,000 for funeral expenses and to help Brooks’ son through college.

CMPD is continuing to ask for information in this case. If you know anything, you're asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to arrests in this case. You can remain anonymous.