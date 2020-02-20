Charlotte robbery suspect charged following vehicle pursuit

article

Charlotte Mecklenburg police charged a man with armed robbery following a vehicle pursuit.

Just before noon on Feb. 18, CMPD officers responded to reports of a robbery at the Fifth Third Bank at 1720 Oakdale Rd.

Police say the suspect, only stated as Pierce, went into the bank with a gun and demanded money from the teller. Witnesses at the scene said Pierce left in a white Nissan Rogue.

A short time later, detectives found the white Nissan Rogue nearby. CMPD's chopper responded and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but Pierce refused and a pursuit ensued.

Pierce got off of I-85 at Billy Graham Highway. The car stopped and officers were able to approach Pierce and take him into custody without further incident.

Pierce was interviewed and subsequently transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.