Robbery suspect reportedly shot in the leg by neighbor outside family’s home in Ballantyne

A robbery suspect has been taken to the hospital after they were reportedly shot in the leg by a neighbor outside a family's home Tuesday morning in Ballantyne.

The attempted robbery and shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 outside a home near the 14500 block of Myers Mill Lane.

A neighbor tells FOX 46 a person tried to steal a woman's vehicle in her driveway as she was coming back home from the gym. She started to scream for help and those screams altered neighbors.

One neighbor, Burton Fulston, ran to the scene, grabbing his shotgun to hold the suspect down. He said the suspect kept yelling, "Let me go, let me go, my gun isn't loaded!" Fulston refused to let the suspect get away.

During the scuffle, the suspect was reportedly shot in the leg.

"It didn't even cross my mind not to run and help out my neighbors who were in need," Fulston told FOX 46.

During this time, another neighbor said her children heard a woman yelling for help and laying on her vehicle's horn. The neighbor tells FOX 46 she called 911 before taking a look outside. She said she couldn't see anything - and another neighbor outside told her to "go back in," and that "some sort of dispute" took place.

The robbery suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. The investigation is still in its very early stages.

Check back for updates throughout the day on this developing story.