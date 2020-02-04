Robbery suspect taken to hospital after crashing into tree during police chase

article

A robbery suspect has been transported to the hospital after crashing into a tree early Tuesday morning following a police chase in south Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The incident began around 5 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 on John J. Delany and ended about five minutes later on Bevington Place, police said.

CMPD officers had attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area after a person called 911 saying that a man had attempted to rob him, and gave officers a description of the suspect vehicle.

The suspect refused to stop for police and a pursuit ensued until the suspect crashed into a tree on Bevington Place.

The suspect received minor injuries from the crash and was transported to the hospital, police said. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

"This investigation is just getting started," Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police told FOX 46.

Check back for updates on this developing story.