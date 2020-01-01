Rock Hill attempted murder just after midnight on New Year's

article

Three people were treated for gunshot wounds suffered at a home in Rock Hill just after the ball dropped on New Years, according to authorities.

Officers responded to calls at 12:22 a.m. Jan. 1 to reports of multiple gunshot wound victims near 200 Booker Washington Street.

Three victims were found shot. A 42-year-old woman has non-life threatening injuries from being shot in the abdomen, a 64-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest, and a 53-year-old man has non-life threatening injuries from being shot in the shoulder. All were taken to PMC by medic for treatment.

It is unclear at this time if there is a suspect or what the relationship is between the three victims.

Rock Hill police say they believe this to be an isolated shooting but are treating this as attempted murder.

This investigation remains active.