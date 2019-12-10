Rock Hill city council delays decision on Panthers headquarters, practice field

Rock Hill city leaders decided to delay their decision on the Carolina Panthers plans for the facilities coming to the South Carolina city.

Monday night, Rock Hill city council said they want to make sure everything is ready because, according to Mayor John Gettys, it’s “all or nothing” when it comes to getting the Panthers measures approved.

"When something is that big, it takes a lot of work, and we've been working on it for some time," Mayor Gettys said.

He says it's going to take a little more time. The property of Eden Terrace is the area being discussed for the facilities.

It's not much now, but it'll be dozed and built up. With that comes plans for the roads, sidewalks, infrastructure.

City leaders say they're close to having that all finalized, but they're not quite ready to put it out to the public yet.

"There's not a lot that you can put out in the general public until the very end, and we're not quite at the very end."

They say the Panthers project has a $2 billion value.

"There's no agreement to anything until there's an agreement to everything," Gettys said.

With that much money comes that much more work. Work, they say they are nearing the end of.

"I am ready for this to be completed," said Gettys.

City council says they hope to have everything shelled out by the next meeting, which is set for this time next month.

