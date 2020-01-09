Rock Hill judge denies bond White nationalist accused of kidnapping family

A well-known White nationalist and ex-Florida Senate candidate accused of kidnapping his family will stay behind bars for the foreseeable future.

On Thursday, a judge denied 36-year-old Augustus Invictus bond in court, but Invictus said he's the one who's owed an apology.

"I'm absolutely innocent," Invictus said in court.

Police tell FOX 46 Invictus got into a fight with his wife and held her at gunpoint and forced her and their children to go with him to Florida. Thankfully, they all managed to escape and get help.

"As soon as this over and everybody finds out what happened. I will accept Detective Beech’s apology, magnanimously. In the meantime, all I look forward to is going home to my family," he said.

Florida deputies caught up with Invictus in Melbourne.

"He thought it was a place he could hide without being found."

In 2017, he gave a speech at the alt-right rally in Charlottesville, where violence broke out between political demonstrators.

But a year earlier Invictus, a self-proclaimed Libertarian, ran for Florida senate, and also said he sacrificed a goat and drank its blood in a religious practice.

But, for now the only thing this self-proclaimed white supremacist will be sacrificing is his time in a jail cell.

Invictus will be back in court next month.