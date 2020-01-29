Rock Hill man charged with attempted murder

article

Police in Rock Hill have made an arrest in a shooting that occurred in December that left a man injured, officials said on Wednesday.

Rock Hill resident Nathaniel Campbell, 24, faces multiple charges including attempted murder.

Campbell was taken into custody on January 13 in Charlotte and extradited to Rock Hill on Tuesday, officials say.

Campbell is accused of shooting a 49-year-old man near 800 Jefferson Avenue. The victim was taken to Atrium Health CM and treated for life-threatening injuries.