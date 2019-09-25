Rock Hill man facing charges after firing gun at car, police say

article

A man was arrested in Rock Hill after firing a gun at a vehicle Wednesday morning, police say.

Mark Hayden, 60, was taken into custody and accused of shooting at a vehicle that was driving away. The victim stated that he was dropping off a friend at Hayden's house and that Hayden came from inside the residence to the outside of the home flashing a gun. While the victim drove away Hayden fired a shot in his direction, police say. Rock Hill Police say two bullet casings were found and found Hayden to be in possession of a stolen firearm.

The incident occurred on Florence Street around 11 a.m. on Wednesday and officers arrived on Sydney Street after the victim was able to call the police from a safer location.

No one was struck by the bullet and no damage has been reported. Hayden was served with a warrant for attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.