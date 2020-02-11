Rock Hill nursing home asks for cards for residents

article

You can help FOX 46 Charlotte get results this Valentine’s Day, and warm the hearts of residents at Pruitt Health in Rock Hill.

All month long, the nursing home is asking you to send cards to the residents there as they prepare for a big Valentine’s Day celebration at the end of the month,

These cards lift the spirits of residents—especially those who may not have any family.

You can send the cards to:

Pruitt Health

261 S. Herlong Avenue

Rock Hill, SC 29732