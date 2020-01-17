Rock Hill PD: Woman fatally shot, suspect detained

article

Police in Rock Hill say they are now investigating a woman's death as a homicide.

At 1:12 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to a home Winding Way for a report of an unconscious woman. Police say local resident Christopher Taylor, 47, is in custody after being served with warrants for his arrest in the woman's murder, who has yet to be identified.

EMS and the York County Coroner’s Officer were notified to respond to the scene. The 48-year-old victim was found on a couch with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead.

The Rock Hill Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit are continuing to investigate.