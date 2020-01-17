Rock Hill police: 48-year-old woman shot, killed in home

article

Police in Rock Hill say they are now investigating a woman's death as a homicide.

At 1:12 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to a home Winding Way for a report of an unconscious woman.

EMS and the York County Coroner’s Officer were notified to respond to the scene. The 48-year-old victim was found on a couch with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead.

The Rock Hill Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit are continuing to investigate.