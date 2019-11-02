Rock Hill police release new photo of suspect vehicle in attempted kidnapping

Rock Hill police have released a new photo of the vehicle they believe was involved in an attempted abduction.

Police say the driver of a maroon Nissan SUV tried to kidnap two girls walking home from their bus stop.

GIRLS ESCAPE ATTEMPTED ABDUCTION NEAR ROCK HILL BUS STOP

The incident happened at 4:12 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 along the 700 block of Patriot Parkway.

Officers spoke with a woman who said her daughter and niece, who are 10 and 11 years old, told her as they were walking home from getting off the school bus when the man got out of the car and grabbed one of the girls by the book bag.

The suspect in this incident is described as a shorter, heavier set black male, possibly in his 60s, with slicked black and grey hair with some curls in the back.

Anyone with possible information on the driver or the maroon SUV is asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7293.