Rock Hill teen charged with deliberately coughing on officers

article

A teenager who was supposed to be under self-quarantine has been charged with coughing on officers who were trying to break up a fight at a local park, according to Rock Hill Police.

The incident happened at 7:47 p.m. Monday, April 6 at Lige Street Park. Officers responded to the area for reports of a group of young women fighting.

As they got to the scene, officers began to separate the young women to stop the violence and investigate what happened. During the investigation, a 17-year-old purposely coughed on and near two Rock Hill Officers.

Later, officers were made aware that a video, recorded by the 17-year-old herself, was circulating on social media.

"Not only did this video confirm her intent to cough on the officers, but also showed the juvenile took pleasure and found humor in her actions," Rock Hill Police said. "This juvenile's social media account also contained an issued written doctor's order for this juvenile to be under self-quarantine."

The exposed officers are now under self-quarantine and monitoring for symptoms.

The 17-year-old has been charged with breach of peace high and aggravated. She was released to her family under House Arrest with Voice Monitoring at the direction of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Advertisement

"The safety of our officers is a priority. If someone willingly and deliberately exposes or attempts to expose our officers to the COVID-19 virus, we will fully investigate and bring all the applicable charges. We will take all incidents like this seriously," Rock Hill Chief Watts said.