Rock Hill woman leaves her 6 young children home alone, goes to sports bar, police say

A woman in Rock Hill left her six young children at home and went to a sports bar during the Super Bowl and is now facing charges, according to authorities.

Rock Hill police did a welfare check around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2 at the home of Martika Adams, 30, on Whitner Street where they found her six children, ages 8, 7, 7, 4, 3, and one, left home alone.

Police were able to locate Adams at Sports Unlimited on Albright Road. She reportedly told officers that she "didn't plan on returning home until Monday."

The children were placed in the custody of their grandmother after the Department of Social Services was contacted.

Adams faces multiple charges including unlawful neglect of a child and simple possession of marijuana.