Rock thrown at CATS bus shatters glass window

article

Charlotte police are investigating a rock that was thrown at a CATS city bus, shattering one of its windows Friday night.

Officers responded to calls regarding what witnesses initially said was shots being fired into a CATS bus around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Remount Road and S. Tryon. Five passengers were inside the bus in addition to the driver. An initial investigation revealed that a rock had shattered the glass window, and not gunshots.

Officials say nobody was injured and the damage to the bus was minimal.

There are no suspects at this time.