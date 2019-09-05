Rockingham residents thankful for minor impact from storm

Residents in Rockingham are counting themselves lucky after seeing minor impact from Hurricane Dorian. They’re thankful the storm passed quietly for them, but say they were glad they took precautions.

Rockingham residents prepared for what was predicted to be a destructive storm but so far, the only thing they've seen are clouds and a few raindrops. Hurricane Dorian forced schools to close for the rest of the week out of an abundance of caution.

"I bought a bunch of stuff I didn't need….You know canned goods, water, bread, you know the basics,” Fred McDonald said.

Not taking the storm for granted, neighbors were prepared, but now they're questioning whether Hurricane Dorian will live up to its devastating reputation.

"This is the most rain and stuff that we've had so, nothing right now just sprinkles,” said Tiara Simmons.

"The plant is not closing so I have to go to work in it,” McDonald said.

Schools were closed today and there's a two-hour delay Friday.

"I’m actually pretty sad because I like school,” one Rockingham student told FOX 46.

Some say the school districts had good reason, and those who know the damage the city has already seen say the abundance of caution was needed.

"The experience we've had in the past couple of years with these storms, we still have areas that haven't recovered. The roadways and things are still under repair and a lot of the roadways and things are still under repair and I think a lot of the infrastructure is still stressed. So, the concern would be that another deluge of water and wind damage could make it worse,” John Kester said.

A necessary precaution since Rockingham has been on the fringe for hurricane damage in years passed.

"I don't think they're taking it for granted but they're respecting the meteorologists who are saying were right on the dividing line here.”

Schools in Richmond County are one a two-hour delay. Now, neighbors are just waiting to see if that drenching rain seen in other parts of eastern NC is actually coming to their area.

