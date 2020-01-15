Rocky Johnson, father of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, dies at age of 75

article

Rocky Johnson, the father of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and a WWE pioneer, has died at the age of 75, TMZ reports.

Johnson, who was living in the Tampa Bay area, passed away Wednesday, according to the WWE.

He started out in the National Wrestling Alliance in the 1960s, but rose to fame when he joined the WWE in the 1980s.

His son followed in his footsteps, even adopting his father's name as his wrestling moniker.

Rocky retired in 1991 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for updates.