Rolling Stones concert postponed, Wells Fargo and ACC baseball canceled

Two major events that were set to take place this summer in Uptown have been nixed.

The Rolling Stones concert at Bank of America Stadium on July 1 has been postponed, according to a release from Tepper Sports and Entertainment.

The band released a statement.

“We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour. We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together – and we’ll see you very soon.”

The concerts' promoter, AEG Presents/Concerts West said ticketholders should hold on to their tickets and await further information.

Both announcements cited the guidelines being put in place to not gather in large groups due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Charlotte Knights were set to host this year's ACC Baseball Championship, which typically features the top college baseball teams in the nation. That's not happening due to the coronavirus pandemic and colleges canceling spring sports.

“We certainly are disappointed in the fact that the ACC Baseball Championship will not be held in Charlotte in 2020,” stated Dan Rajkowski, Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer. “We all worked hard to acquire this great event for Charlotte and our region but we also fully agree with the ACC’s decision to cancel for the safety of the athletes and fans. We look forward to the opportunity of hosting the tournament again in the near future.”

The PGA announced that in light of the extended delay of the tour's schedule, the Wells Fargo Championship set to take place April 30- May 3, will not be held this year.