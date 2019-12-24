Rowan CO. teacher exchanged explicit images with student, police say

article

A Rowan County Middle School teacher has been arrested for sending and receiving explicit images with a middle school student, officials say.

Ethan Grose, 29, faces charges of having indecent liberties with a minor. Grose admitted to having inappropriate conversations with the student and exchanging pornographic images. He was taken into custody at his home on Monday.

Investigators learned that the communications began in early December and continued up until it was reported by the students' parents. The exchanges were alleged to have taken place through the use of an unspecified social media App.

This is an active investigation.