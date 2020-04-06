Expand / Collapse search

Rowan County announces second COVID-19 death

Published 
FOX 46 Charlotte
article

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. - A second person who tested positive for COVID-19 in Rowan County has died from complications, according to health officials. 

On Monday the County Health Department confirmed that a second patient who tested positive for COVID-19 passed away.

PREVIOUS REPORT: NEW COVID-19 DEATH REPORTED IN ROWAN COUNTY

The patient was already in the high-risk category due to their age and was experiencing serious illness prior to death. 

The Health Department says the individual's passing may not be related to them having coronavirus.