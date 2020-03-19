Rowan County confirms first case of COVID-19

article

Rowan County says they have their first case of coronavirus.

Health Department officials were notified late Wednesday of the positive test. County officials say their Public Health Command Center is working with the NC Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC to contact anyone who may have been exposed and monitor the patient.

They say the individual followed instructions, self-isolated, is no longer ill, and is no longer in the area.

Rowan County Health Department Director Nina Oliver is reminding anyone who may have COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough and shortness of breath, to call their doctor before seeking treatment.