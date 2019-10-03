Rowan County man wants justice after months spent in jail for crime he didn’t commit

A Rowan County man is demanding justice after he was held in jail for months after investigators found evidence proving he didn't commit the crime he was accused of.

"My life will never be the same. No amount of money can change what I go through, no much prayer,” Witt Alexander told FOX 46.



Alexander was just 25 years old when police handcuffed him and hauled him off to jail for the murder of Mirah Turner and her unborn baby.

"It's supposed to be innocent until proven guilty but now it's just like everybody's guilty and you have to prove yourself innocent and it's not right,”

He spent 444 days behind bars before video evidence showing him at the Epicenter during the time of the murder cleared him.

"I was locked up June 24, 2018. I told them my whole alibi. By the next day, the 25th, my private investigator was hired. By July 1st they already had video coming in so they knew this back in July,” Alexander said.

He had been placed on suicide watch in jail where he describes unsanitary, inhumane, abusive and overcrowded conditions where inmates slept on floors with mats and guards slid inmate’s food to them with their feet.

"I can't sleep at night. I'm traumatized. I don't feel comfortable when I’m around like the officers, people we're supposed to call 911 when we're in trouble. I don't feel safe calling them."

Now he's demanding an apology from the Sheriff's Office and district attorney brandy cook who he says ignored the video evidence when it was presented to them.

"The Rowan County Sheriff's Department should be investigated. Brandy Cook should be investigated and Rowan County period should be investigated,” Alexander said.



Although he was released, deputies still consider him a suspect with no explanation. FOX 46 reached out to the District Attorney for answers, but so far, we haven’t gotten a response.