Rowan County mother accused of fracturing 1-month-old's ribs, arm because 'infant was crying'

A China Grove mother has been arrested on child abuse charges after she fractured her one-month-old baby's ribs and arm because "the infant was crying," according to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday, Jan. 29, detectives with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office assisted DSS with a report of a one-month-old infant being treated at Levine’s Children Hospital in Charlotte.

Deputies said the infant had been referred to the hospital after the mother, Brittany Hardin, 22, took the one-month-old baby to be seen at the pediatrician and a spiral fracture on the child’s arm was discovered.

During the investigation, detectives found that the injuries discovered on the infant did not match what Hardin was telling the hospital staff. In addition to the fractured arm, two fractured ribs were also found on the child.

Detectives questioned Hardin, and at first, she denied abusing the child, claiming that the injuries came from her rolling on top of the child’s arm while sleeping together on the couch. Further questioning led to her confessing to squeezing the child in one instance and then jerking the child by the arm out of a crib on another, all because the infant was crying.

Brittany Hardin was arrested at her home on Thursday, Jan. 30, and charged with two counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious injury. She was given a $25,000 secured bond. Detectives said they're continuing to work closely with the Department of Social Services, as well as attending physicians, to ensure the child remains safe and to determine whether or not additional charges need to be filed.