Rowan County sees spike in cases of COVID-19, including at nursing home

Coronavirus outbreaks continue to be an issue in local nursing homes.

This week alone nearly 100 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Rowan County and a vulnerable population now dealing with an outbreak of 75 cases at a nursing home in Salisbury.

County officials say they're working around the clock to contain the number of positive cases and they say it’s important for residents to continue to do their part to flatten the curve.

"As you can imagine any type of congregate site home location such as nursing home and long term care retirement home prisons and jails they are a priority population,” said Nina Oliver, who works for the county.

"We have to look at the information and the data and numbers and do what we can to understand them,” Chris Soliz said.

Rowan County charts show there are now more than 200 positive cases. The numbers evenly split among gender, with patients being an average age of 62.

For the most recent outbreak, the county says it's working around the clock to help the facility stop the spread and protect those who haven't been impacted.

"We work hand in hand with the facility to provide them with CDC guidelines, how to clean what to do with positive and negative cases with clients and staff how to prevent further cases and what PPE should be worn,” Oliver said.

The county says despite all its efforts, there are still more residents can do to help slow the spread.

"Social distancing is our only weapon. We don’t have a vaccine. We don’t have treatment. We've used social distancing time and time again,” said Oliver.

Rowan County says while it’s important to know the number of positive cases they want the public to know they've also had over one thousand people come back with a negative test and more than 100 people have recovered after testing positive.

