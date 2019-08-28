Rowan County softball team, world champions, want trip to White House

A Rowan County coach is working to get results for his world champion little league softball team. He wants them to get a visit to the White House, and he's getting a lot of help to make it happen.

The team was recognized at Tuesday night’s Charlotte Knights game as part of a 'Women in Baseball' night. The young ladies got the chance to make the trip here, but they all have that bigger trip in mind.

The group of 11 and 12-year-olds from Rowan County has gone to the top, winning the Little League Softball World Series, and they still haven't come down yet from the win.

“It doesn't even feel real, it's like a dream,” said Cassidy Secher, who plays third base.

The team has received plenty of support they've received since their win is something special, but their coach has been working on a little more up his sleeve.

“After watching the boys team, one of the moms noticed where the president invited the baseball team and they said, 'what do you think about this?’ And I said I'd send an innocent tweet out and I thought that was it,” Coach Steve Yang said.

That innocent tweet was Coach Yang asking for his team to be invited to the White House, and it got just the right amount of attention. “I think it's really exciting that Coach had the braveness to put it out there,” Sechler said. That bravery has led to support from Congressional representatives Richard Hudson and Ted Budd, who sent a letter over to the White House, asking for that very opportunity.

“I think we deserve it because the boys got to...and since we won the world series, too, we deserve the opportunity,” said left fielder Ashley Yang.

The lawmakers agree, telling the president, "We believe that as world champions, these Rowan County All-Stars deserve to be properly celebrated at the White House.

“These girls, to say that they were at the white house for a great accomplishment, that would be really special,” Coach Yang said.

While they await word, they hope one coach's request will pay off.

“If we don't, we took our chance, but it's worth it,” Sechler said.

The team has not gotten the White House invite yet, but that letter from the representatives essentially paves the way for that to happen.