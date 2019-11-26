Safety concerns at UNC Charlotte after students threatened by suspect with knife at light rail station

Some UNC Charlotte students are wondering what's being done to keep them protected after a man threatened two people with a knife on campus.

The violent encounter unfolded at the light rail station on campus and police say the suspect had no ties or affiliation with the school.

Tuesday morning, leaders at UNC Charlotte will be doing a test to ensure a safety system is current to keep students and staff are safe.

Emergency towers can be found all throughout the campus of UNCC. They're a quick way for police to be notified if something like yesterday's knife threat happens.

“I got an email about the incident at the light rail and I heard it had something to do with someone being threatened with a knife,” student Brandon Polatty said.

Polatty is one of several students saying the campus is safe and yesterday's incident was a rare occurence.

Within minutes, emergency management on campus sent out alerts saying in part, "an incident occurred at the on-campus light rail station when an individual with no affiliation with the university made verbal threats to two students while brandishing a knife. The students were not physically harmed and called UNC Charlotte police."

“A lot of the incidents are random and we get notified at night. The incident that happened yesterday happened on the weekend,” student Niandre Woods told FOX 46.

FOX 46 crime mapped the area where the campus light rail sits on Cameron Boulevard. Within the last month, there have been 130 incidents reported to police within a half mile radius of the light rail.

Although cautious, most students say they aren't worried about safety.

“Overall from one to 10, 10 being extremely safe, I'd say I’m an eight or nine because not giving it a ten because I am walking through the woods in some areas. I'm giving a high score because they do keep us well informed,” Sydney Glenn said.

The school is encouraging students and staff who use the light rail to download the Live Safe app, which allows them to communicate directly with police anytime assistance is needed.

