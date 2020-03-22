Safety measures ramp up at Concord Airport

article

The Concord-Padgett Regional Airport is increasing safety measures to try and further help protect against the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday the regional airport announced that visitors including passengers and greeters will be asked to stand six feet apart during security screenings, and temperatures will be taken by a certified nursing staff. Afterwards you will be directed to a station to immediately wash your hands. If you exhibit any symptoms whether you are local or not, you will be directed to a local certified physician.

The City of Concord is partnering with the Cabarrus County Health Alliance in putting these measures in place.