Salisbury man sentenced to 28 years for production of child pornography

A man who pleaded guilty to production of child pornography was sentenced to 28 years in prison on Friday.



Joshua Douglas Martorelli, 36, of Salisbury, pleaded guilty on August 7, 2019, to one count of production of child pornography and one count of attempted production of child pornography. He was sentenced on Friday, Dec. 6 to 28 years of imprisonment followed by 25 years of supervised release.



According to court documents, Martorelli targeted children for sexual exploitation by forming romantic relationships with their mothers. He then persuaded the mothers to exploit their own children for his sexual gratification.

In fall 2016, Martorelli directed the mother of a young boy to sexually assault the child and send him a picture of the abuse. The mother complied. Messages recovered by investigators revealed that Martorelli made many similar requests during the same time period.



This case was investigated by a team of agencies comprised of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and Homeland Security Investigations. All are members of the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

