Salisbury married couple found dead in murder-suicide, police say

A married couple was found dead Saturday night in Salisbury in an apparent murder-suicide, according to authorities.

Officers responded to 201 Fairview Street shortly before 10 p.m. regarding a welfare check and found Christina Davis-Land, 52, dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers then located her husband, 52-year-old Paul Land, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the police report.

Police say no previous calls involving any domestic-related issues had been made to the residence.