Salisbury police have cracked a 35-year-old cold case.

After more than three decades, police say they've solved the murder of Ressa Trexler.

Trexler was just 15-years-old when she was found stabbed to death at a home.

Now, officers say DNA has finally led them to who they believed killed her.

Salisbury police say they consider the case closed and do not anticipate any charges being filed in Trexler's murder.