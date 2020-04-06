Salisbury Police investigating suspicious death

article

Police in Salisbury say they are investigating a suspicious death.

A 59-year-old woman was found dead in her home at 950 Fairmont Avenue. Detectives say the woman had not been seen for several days prior to officers being notified.

Due to the circumstances, police are investigating this as a suspicious death for now.

As the investigation continues police will send a notification if anything changes.

No other information has been released at this time.