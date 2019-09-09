Salisbury police officer arrested for domestic violence

article

The Salisbury Police Department says one of their own was arrested by deputies in Iredell County in connection to a domestic violence incident.

The department says Joseph N. Wilson was charged with assault on a female and domestic violence on Friday, Sep. 6. He was released on bond following the arrest.

Officer Wilson was placed on administrative leave with pay while Salisbury police continue to investigate.

Wilson has been working with Salisbury Police Department since 2011 and holds the rank of Master Police Officer. He's assigned to Patrol Team Adam.

Salisbury Police Department is fully cooperating with Iredell County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation of this incident. Any questions regarding the arrest or incident leading up to the arrest should be directed to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. At this time, Salisbury Police Department will be unable to comment further on the matter.