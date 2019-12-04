Santa uses sign language to get Christmas wishes from Charlotte children

Sometimes the sounds of the season don’t really matter. One group of Charlotte students are proof that the sights and signs mean so much more.

Boys and girls who are deaf and hard of hearing made their way to Northlake Mall to visit with Santa. Using sign language, they got to share their wishes with a very important man.

“It’s very special to me. No matter where the kids live or what they speak because I am here for them,” said Santa.

The North Carolina Division of Services for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing organized the special event with the special Santa.

Students enjoyed games, entertainment, arts and crafts and got to take a picture with Santa.