‘Saved by the Bell’ reboot officially coming to NBC’s new streaming service Peacock

It’s official: Everyone’s favorite Bayside high schoolers are making their return 30 years later as adults in a reboot that is coming to NBCUniversal’s new streaming service Peacock.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, 30 Rock writer Tracey Wigfield will spearhead the project along with Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez, who are expected to reprise their roles as Jessie Spano and AC Slater.

RELATED: ‘The right thing to do’: Luke Perry’s death brought cast members together for ‘BH90210’

Lopez previously hinted at a possible reunion of the beloved cast in a new show, saying that there would be obvious logistical changes to the story since characters would have long since graduated from high school.

FILE - The cast in publicity portrait for the television series 'Saved By The Bell', Circa 1991.

"Obviously we couldn't be in high school still, so you'd have to be creative with the premise. But it's fun to think about. And who knows? You never say never," Lopez told Digital Spy at Fan EXPO Canada.

“Saved by the Bell” celebrated its 30th anniversary last month and its return follows the trend of 90s sitcoms that are coming to various streaming services, including Seinfeld, which will begin streaming on Netflix in 2021, and Friends, which will be added to AT&T’s upcoming streaming service, HBO Max.

Advertisement

RELATED: Netflix will begin streaming ‘Seinfeld’ in 2021

Variety recently released the show’s official logline where fans of the high school sitcom can expect to see the return of the show’s charming protagonist Zack Morris, played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar, as the newly elected governor of California.

“When California Governor Zack Morris gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools, he proposes they send the affected students to the highest performing schools in the state – including Bayside High,” reads the logline. “The influx of new students gives the over privileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality.”

RELATED: Hilary Duff will return as ‘Lizzie McGuire’ in reboot on Disney’s new streaming service

While the logline specifically mentions Gosselaar’s character, it is not yet confirmed that he’ll return, but the Hollywood Reporter said Gosselaar is in talks to potentially play Morris again.