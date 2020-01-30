SBI called in to investigate death of man arrested by CMPD

article

The NC State Bureau of Investigations has been called in to determine what led to the death of a man who was hospitalized after being arrested by CMPD officers.

Police said Thursday that after consulting with Mecklenburg County District Attorney and the family of the victim, Harold Easter, CMPD has requested that SBI to conduct an independent investigation.

Easter was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 23 for possession of marijuana and cocaine, according to police.

Detectives say while he was being interviewed and processed at the jail he experienced a serious medical emergency. Police say their initial investigation revealed Easter lost consciousness.

They say officers gave medical aid and called for Medic. Easter was taken to the hospital where he later died.

On Tuesday, friends and family called for transparency into the investigation.

“Moving forward the only thing we going to do is make sure we get justice. We're calling for an FBI investigation on behalf of this family and on behalf of Jermaine and his death. We don’t want any internal affairs to do anything and we're calling on the DA to ask for the same thing," a spokesperson for the family said.