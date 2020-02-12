SC authorities release photos of vehicles seen in neighborhood 6-year-old vanished from

Authorities in South Carolina have released photos of two vehicles they say were in the neighborhood around the time 6-year-old Faye Swetlik disappeared.

In an update, the Cayce Department of Public Safety said their investigators have yet to identify or interview the occupants. They are trying to talk to anyone who was in the Churchill Heights area at the time Swetlik was last seen.

Family members told authorities the last time they saw Swetlik was when she was getting off the bus in front of her home on Londonberry Lane shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10. Family members say they "lost track of her." At this time, officials say there has been no indication yet that the child was abducted.

Swetlik is described as standing 3 feet, 10 inches tall, 65 pounds, with strawberry blond hair and blue eyes. The young girl was last seen wearing polka dot boots and a black t-shirt with the word "peace" printed in neon letters.

Police said the child has a speech impediment and a tethered tongue. She is also lactose intolerant.

Anyone with information on where she might be should call the Cayce Department of Public Safety at 803-794-0456. A tip line specifically for this case has been set up. That number is 803-205-4444.

