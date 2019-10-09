SC car dealership offering Bible, AR-15 and American flags with purchase of car

article

"God, guns and America!" Carolina Ford in Honea Path, South Carolina is using the phrase for a new promotion that not only highlights their beliefs, but those they say are shared by their small town, FOX Carolina reports.

From now until the end of November, everyone who purchases a car at the dealership will be sent home with a Bible, an American flag, and a voucher for a Smith & Wesson AR.

Derrick Hughes, the dealership's general manager, told FOX Carolina the idea behind the promotion came after he and his team discussed what they, as a group, believe in.

"We love America, we love God and we like to hunt," Hughes said. "We live in a small town where a lot of people like to hunt. [The promotion] appeals to our demographic."

Hughes said those interested in receiving a gun will get a voucher after they purchase their car. The voucher can be redeemed at Locked and Loaded, a gun shop in Abbeville.

FOX Carolina reports that the gun shop will run a background check on the customer before they are permitted to redeem their gun voucher. If they fail the background check, Hughes says they can take store credit and purchase any other item that suits their fancy.

Advertisement

For more on this story, please click here.