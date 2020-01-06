SC community mourns young officer shot, killed during traffic stop

A South Carolina community is mourning the loss of an officer who was shot and killed during a traffic stop at a local airport.

At Florence Regional Airport, flags are still at half-staff to show respect for 26-year-old Jackson Winkeler was killed and a day later the community remains shocked by the act of violence.

"A travesty, honestly, because that shouldn't be happening to police officers, especially that close to the airport at that," Christofer Lunn-Brailey told FOX 57.

People in Florence say they thought the airport and the area around it was pretty safe and they can’t believe an officer was killed there.

SOUTH CAROLINA AIRPORT OFFICER SHOT AND KILLED DURING TRAFFIC STOP; SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

"Honestly, I did not expect that to happen today, on a Sunday of all days at that. I think it was truly terrible,” said Lunn-Brailey.

Winkeler's friends say he was very dedicated to his job and he was a great guy.

Advertisement

“It's sad because he got killed in the line of duty, but he was protecting our country, just like the military people. They're protecting our country and they're protecting our community,” resident Michael Jordan said.

The community is now wondering how they can stop something like this from happening again.

"We've got people that have guns in the wrong hands. There's nothing we can do. The guns don't kill, the people who have them kill them.”

Content courtesy of FOX 57 WACH.

