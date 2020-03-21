SC dorm student tests positive for coronavirus

article

The University of South Carolina says a student has tested positive for the coronavirus.

University officials say received this information Friday night and the student was a resident in one of the dorms in Columbia and that 17 other students in that building have been placed under quarantine for precautionary measures.

The state health department is involved and an investigation is ongoing.

11 additional students and one faculty member have now tested positive for the virus.

South Carolina has closed campus for the remainder of the semester to maximize social distancing.