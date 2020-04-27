SC extends 'Stay-at-Home' order 15 days

article

South Carolina is extending its 'Stay-at-Home' order 15 days, Gov. McMaster announced on Monday.

"We have extended the declaration of emergency for 15 days," Governor Henry McMaster said during an AccelerateSC committee-members meeting Monday afternoon from the University of South Carolina Alumni Club.

The State Board of Education has already canceled the remainder of the school year in South Carolina.

McMaster said while he is extending the order, he still has the authority to start opening back up the economy. The extension will allow the state to receive more emergency funding including access to FEMA, the governor said.

The original 'Stay-at-Home' order was set to expire on Monday, April 27.

Last week, South Carolina beaches and retail were allowed to reopen under certain restrictions such as limited capacity and social distancing.

WATCH MONDAY'S NEWS CONFERENCE HERE: