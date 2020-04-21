SC faces 4,600 cases of COVID-19, 135 deaths

article

There are now just over 4,600 cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina and 135 people have died from complications caused by the virus.

Tuesday's numbers included 172 new cases of coronavirus, and 11 additional deaths.

While Kershaw County still leads the state for the number of cases reported at 203, Clarendon County has seen a spike in cases among their smaller population, giving them the highest rate of cases based on the county's size.

More than 42,000 tests have now be conducted across the state and possible new cases are continuing to be monitored.

Based on current projections and assuming full social distancing continues, the state expects to see more than 200 deaths by August.

State health officials continue to promote social distancing, even though some areas such as beaches and boat ramps are starting to open up. Residents are asked to continue monitoring for symptoms and take precautions, such as washing hands, at all times.