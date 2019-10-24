SC father dropped baby on concrete floor, breaking skull and other bones, warrant says

article

A South Carolina father is in custody after he dropped his 2-month-old son on the concrete floor, breaking his skull and other bones, according to an arrest warrant filed with the Chester County Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday, Oct. 17 detectives responded to Richland County Hospital in reference to possible child abuse. Det. Crockett spoke with Alex Young, a child abuse pediatrician, who said the 2-month-old infant had a skull fracture, a new right femur fracture, four new right rib fractures, two old rib fractures, and scratches on his chest and neck that appeared to be inflicted upon him.

The child's father, La'Brian Terell McCrorey Jr., 22, and mother, Haley Poach, were confronted about their boy's injuries. The two parents said they didn't know how their child received the injuries.

Sometime later, McCrorey admitted to investigators that he dropped his 2-month-old son on his head onto a concrete floor in the kitchen causing the child a skull fracture. During the interview, McCrorey also admitted to dropping his son a second time on the floor in his bedroom causing a femur fracture to the boy's right leg and four rib fractures. McCrorey did not get his son medical treatment for any of the injuries.

McCrorey has been charged with abuse - to inflict great bodily harm upon a child. He's being held without bond in Chester County.

The child was admitted into Richland County Hospital on Oct. 18. The incident remains under investigation by Chester County detectives.