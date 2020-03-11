SC health officials announce possible case of COVID-19 in Lancaster Co.

article

South Carolina health officials announced another possible case of coronavirus Wednesday, this time hitting closer to the Charlotte area.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control released preliminary information indicating that the newest case is a woman from Lancaster County who tested positive at DHEC's Public Health Laboratory. There is no known travel outside of the state of contact with another case at this time.

The woman is currently hospitalized in isolation and DHEC is working to prevent any possible spread.

While the sample tested positive at the state Public Health Lab, results will be independently confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control.

"Our top priorities remain preventing spread of the disease and protecting public health,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. “Our systems for protecting public health are working. We’re continuing to work with the CDC and our state and local partners, however, based on what’s occurring in other states and countries, we expect community spread to grow.”

This latest case brings the total number of presumptively positive cases in South Carolina to 8, along with two confirmed cases.