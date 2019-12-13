SC Highway Patrol: Fort Mill man arrested after chase

article

A man who led authorities on a chase through Fort Mill has been arrested and charged.

At 2:25 a.m. SC Highway Patrol took over a chase at Constitution Boulevard that Fort Mill police had been on.

SCHP says the pursuit ended five minutes later at the intersection of Hickory Lane and Glen Street where Brian Henry Hayes exited the car and was taken into custody without incident. No injuries were reported.

Hayes has been charged with failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension (first offense), trafficking meth, possession of marijuana, possession of clonazepam, possession of vyvanse and possession of xanax.