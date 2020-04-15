SC man gives away stimulus check to those in need

A local Indian Land man gave away his stimulus check almost as quickly as it went into his bank account.

Davin Sanderson is getting results by making sure that money gets into the hands of those who really need it.

"I just wanted to try to help," said Sanderson. "I've always been the type of person to give and I love helping people whenever I can."

There's no doubt that in times like these, many people could use a helping hand.

"I just wanted to put some positivity out there and some love," Sanderson said. "I've always said I want to be the light in people's lives when they go through dark times."

So, 27-year-old Davin Sanderson set out to make a difference.

"I'm pretty fortunate right now, my finances are in a good place. I'm still working, but a lot of people are out of work."

So Sanderson selflessly made a post on Facebook in the Indian Land page, offering to give others a portion of his stimulus check from the IRS.

"I've always been the type of person who enjoys giving," he said. "So I wanted to find a way to help people-- whether it was gas money, food for the kids or pizza for a night."

The 27-year-old is no stranger to doing good deeds. He has raised money in the past for charities in need. This time, though, not only did he help a few of those-- he also donated to an animal shelter and roughly 25 to 30 people. Many of those people were complete strangers.

"I wasn't expecting the response I got by any means," he said. "There was way more than I anticipated and I blew the limit for myself because they were messaging me and sharing their stories and what they were going through."

Sanderson says he hopes people continue to pay it forward somehow.

"I always love that message of helping one person and it branches off. That's the goal. I want to inspire as many people as possible to help someone else-- whether it's a friend or a stranger."