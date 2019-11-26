SC man wanted for 2 murders captured in Rock Hill, police say

A man wanted for the murder of two people was caught in Rock Hill Tuesday, according to CMPD.

Derrick Alen McIlwain, 42, has been charged with killing Alvin Fletcher earlier this month. He is also facing charges in the death of his girlfriend, Kimberly Beth Alger.

Police were called to the 12000 block of Paperbark Circle around 3:50 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7. Fletcher was found inside of the home with apparent drama and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time, McIlwain was already wanted in connection to a homicide in Lancaster County after law enforcement found the body of Kimberly Alger, 36, on the back deck of a vacant home in the 3800 block of Spirit Road.

Police say Alger had filed a domestic violence report against McIlwain at the beginning of June, just days before she was killed.

CMPD detectives will be traveling to Rock Hill to interview McIlwain. He will be put in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office upon extradition.