SC man who claimed wife went missing now charged in her murder

A Dorchester County, SC man has been charged with the murder of his wife, the Summerville Police Department said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Sep. 17, Summerville police officers were sent to the 400 block of Waring Street to investigate report of a missing person.

The suspect, James Stan Yarborough, told police that his wife had been missing since the prior evening, and that he didn't know where she was.

During the course of the investigation, the body of a woman female was found in an unincorporated part of Dorchester County and she was identified as Yarborough’s wife.

Yarborough is being charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and obstruction of justice. The time of his bond hearing is not yet known, but officials say it could take place today.

Yarborough was the principl of Summerville High School from 1994-1998, according to the Dorchester District 2 school system. He move to director of facilities in 1998, and resigned from the position in 2002.

Police say the case is active and ongoing.